Shocking video: Woman harassed in public bathroom after being wrongly accused of being trans

Published by

Raw Story

By Sky Palma A TikTok creator posted a video showing a woman harassing her in a public bathroom because the woman thought she was trans. Jay, who uses the TikTok handle @creatingjayrose, shared the video which shows the woman questioning her identity. “I knew she was talking about me so I started recording… Today a woman thought I was trans and harassed me for using the bathroom,” Jay stated in the video. When Jay stepped out of the bathroom, the woman immediately approached her and said: “Stay right there, yeah, figure out your identity in your bedroom. I am pissed right now.” IN OTHER NEWS…

Read More