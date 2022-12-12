Elon Musk Jokingly Changes Pronouns To Attack Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘Prosecute/Fauci’

Published by

uPolitics.com

New Twitter owner Elon Musk declared on Sunday, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” simultaneously swiping at the famous immunologist and offending Queer advocates. Musk made the jab on his social media site, where he has a history of lambasting Covid protocols and the expansion of pronoun use. Musk’s jab at Dr. Anthony Fauci was preempted by new CDC guidance to resume masking in public. “Truth resonates,” Musk tweeted on Monday, implying the outrage around his tweet indicates his accuracy. The tweet has 1.1 million likes and 176,000 retweets. “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward al…

