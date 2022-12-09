LGBTQ history museum in St Petersburg is shut down

Published by

Euronews (English)

A museum devoted to Russia’s LGBTQ history in St Petersburg has opened and closed in the space of a few days after Russia’s tough new ‘gay propaganda’ law came into force. Pyotr Voskresensky is the founder of the museum. He dedicated years to amassing the collection of Russian-made statues, jewellery, vases, books and other art objects that showcased the history of the country’s LGBTQ subculture However, the collection fell foul of the law that completely bans what the authorities regard as the promotion of “non-traditional” sexual relations. On the 5th of December, Russian president Vladimir …

Read More