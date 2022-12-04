Gloria Estefan Explains Why She Didn’t Let Her Daughter Emily Come Out To Her Mother Before She Died

Published by

uInterview.com

Latin pop star Gloria Estefan has spoken about the complicated family dynamics around her daughter Emily‘s coming out. Estefan told CNN’s Chris Wallace about the fact that she was reluctant to allow Emily to come out to her late mother because it is such a “taboo” in the Latin community and the stress may have affected her health. >WATCH: EMILY ESTEFAN’s uINTERVIEW NOW! “In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched,” Estefan explained, though she assured viewers, “Emily, I thought, would feel comfortable coming out to me.” She then later explained that her mother suffered fro…

