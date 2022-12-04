‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actor Brad William Henke Dies At 56

Published by

Brad William Henke, who was best known for his role on Orange Is the New Black, has died at 56. His manager issued a statement confirming the news. “Brad Henke was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back,” Matt DelPiano wrote. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family.” Henke reportedly died in his sleep, but the cause of death is unknown. IN MEMORIAM 2022: 100 GREAT CELEBRITIES WHO DIED THIS YEAR! Henke played college football at the University of Arizona and went on to be drafted by the New York Giants in…

