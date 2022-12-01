‘GMA’ Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos ‘Furious’ Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ ‘Messy’ Extramarital Affair: Source

mega

Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ alleged secret affair being exposed.

In the aftermath of the two journalists’ tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently “furious” that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show’s stellar reputation.

“George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy,” an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year.

The longtime news anchors fear that the headline-making ordeal will have a negative impact on their viewers and their own journalistic integrity.

“They prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt Lauer,” an insider spilled. “They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people.”

Roberts, who has been married to Amber Laign since 2005, and Stephanopoulos, who wed wife Ali Wentworth in 2001, were apparently just as shocked as the rest of the world to learn that the 20/20 star and the CNN anchor were spotted getting cozy on secret dates — and even took off on a romantic weekend getaway together — while still being married to other people.

“Amy and Robin are really close,” the source explained. “Robin convinced Amy to get what would end up being a lifesaving mammogram on live TV. Their bond is very strong.”

“Robin is an idealist. She is the boss. When something goes off the rails she jumps in and tells people to tidy the mess up,” the insider said of the I Simply Am author. “And I’m not so sure there’s a way to tidy this one up. This is all very dirty for a morning show.”

On Wednesday, November 30, news broke about Robach and Holmes’ alleged secret relationship. As OK! previously reported, the duo was photographed on a trip to upstate New York at the beginning of the month, where they could be seen holding hands in the back of an Uber.

