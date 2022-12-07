Ted Cruz’s Daughter Caroline Is ‘Thankfully OK’ After Hospitalized With ‘Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds’: Report

MEGA

Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter, Caroline, has been hospitalized for “self-inflicted stab wounds on the arms,” according to Houston police.

A representative for Cruz released a statement about the serious situation on Tuesday night, December 6, which read, “This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is OK. There were no serious injuries.”

“The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.

Caroline is the eldest daughter of the conservative politician and his wife, Heidi. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and also share daughter Catherine, 11.

The upsetting news comes almost one year after the teen, then 13, publicly came out as bisexual and admitted to disagreeing with a majority of her father’s opinionated views.

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” Caroline said in a January TikTok video. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”

The clip offered insight on the young girl’s highly profiled life, as she opened up about the “good and bad” things she has to deal with on a daily basis. “I literally have to have security following me everywhere,” Caroline noted.

“Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend’s house or something, I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time,” the seemingly annoyed teenager added.

One social media user attempted to change Caroline’s views of her father by commenting, “your dad is awesome,” but she was not having it and curtly replied, “ok.”

Caroline did mention the bright side of her day-to-day life, saying, “Some of the good things are we get candy and gifts in the mail. We also get to travel sometimes.”

ABC 13 Eyewitness News spoke to Houston police about the cause of Caroline’s hospitalization.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).