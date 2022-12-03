Ready To Wed! ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged To Girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz

@gwendlynbrown/instagram

One of the Sister Wives stars’ offspring is ready to walk down the aisle! Christine and Kody Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn is engaged to her girlfriend of eight months, Beatriz Queiroz.

“I’m engaged!! 💍💚,” the 21-year-old wrote in a Wednesday, November 30, Instagram post announcing the happy news, alongside photos of the snowy outdoor proposal.

Gwendlyn, who revealed in August she and Beatriz moved in together, also shared a mirror selfie to show off her emerald round-cut engagement ring, embellished with clusters of diamonds.

Fans could not help but express their happiness for the soon-to-be married couple, with one social media user writing, “I COULD CRY!! CONGRATS.”Another chimed in adding, “this is too freaking precious I wish the best to you both!!!!🖤🖤🖤🥳🥳 congratulations!!!!!🤩🥳.”

During an October episode of the TLC reality series, the Northern Arizona University student explained how she defines her sexuality. “I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums,” Gwendlyn said in a confessional.

This is not the only happy update in the Brown family, as the soon-to-be wed reality star’s sister Mykelti Padron just welcomed twin boys, Archer and Ace.

All of the exciting family news comes more than a year after their parents, Christine and Kody, decided to call it quits following 25-years-together. As OK! previously reported, the family’s patriarch has taken the split from his third wife extremely hard, declaring he never wanted to see Christine again after ending their relationship.

“I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this,” he admitted in a recent episode.

The former spiritually married couple got together in 1994 and later welcomed six children — Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and 12-year-old Truely.