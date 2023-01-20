Commentary: Ron DeSantis symbolizes that it’s Richard Nixon’s Republican Party now

Published by

Tribune News Service

Commentators portray Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a more organized and calculating Donald Trump. In reality, DeSantis most resembles Richard Nixon — disciplined, stiff and intense. Both lack Trump’s charisma and ease before voters. Also unlike Trump — but very much like Nixon — DeSantis effectively deploys powers of the state for political gain. And DeSantis also mimics Nixon’s cruelty, his willingness to place constituents in harm’s way in the pursuit of political gain. These traits are why DeSantis is unlikable, with nonpartisan independents judging him too extreme. That is also why — despit…

Read More