DeSantis rakes in inauguration cash from companies he blasted for being ‘woke’: report

Published by
Raw Story

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) accepted large, albeit as-of-now unspecified, sums of money into his gubernatorial inauguration fund from several corporations that he has publicly trashed for being “woke,” and, in some cases, even used state policy to punish, according to The Washington Post. “Two major fundraisers are lobbyists for Disney, the entertainment giant that DeSantis moved to punish for speaking out against his bill restricting classroom discussions of sexuality,” said the report. “Another inauguration co-chair lobbies for BlackRock, the investment powerhouse that DeSantis’s administration…

