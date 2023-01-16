Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Doctors at UC Hospitals Want Stronger Protections in Contracts With Faith-Based Hospitals

Leave a Comment

663672 profile 1
Published by
California Healthline

As the University of California’s health system renews contracts with hundreds of outside hospitals and clinics — many with religious affiliations — some of its doctors and faculty want stronger language to ensure that physicians can perform the treatments they deem appropriate, including abortions for women or hysterectomies for transgender patients. University of California Health is in the middle of a two-year process to renew contracts with affiliate hospitals and clinics that help the university deliver care in underserved parts of the state. Many of the agreements are with faith-based fa…

Read More