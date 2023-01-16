Is Metal Gatekept? Architects’ Sam Carter Says Yes And The Gatekeepers Are Homophobic

Published by

Loudwire

In a new interview, Architects singer Sam Carter says that not only is metal music gatekept, but the gatekeepers are homophobic. Carter shares that this kind of behavior kept him from expressing himself for “years.” Carter answered reader questions in a LouderSound piece recently, and one of the questions surrounded a popular quote from Willow Smith about gatekeeping in the metal community. Smith said in the fall of last year that metal is mostly the domain of “old, white men,” because those are the people who are gatekeeping it (“gatekeeping – the act of keeping others away from something you…

