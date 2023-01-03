I want to become a TV star, says Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor wants to become a “TV star”.

The 29-year-old singer has revealed that she’d love to follow in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson by making a successful transition from the music industry to the TV business.

She shared: “I want to be a TV star. I want to be the next Kelly Clarkson and have my own TV show, I want to be in movies, I want to write more music for other artists and I want to have four babies. I have a lot to do.”

Meghan also revealed that she recently filmed “a guest star slot on a sitcom”.

The ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker – who released her latest album, ‘Takin’ It Back’, in 2022 – told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I really want to do more acting. I have just filmed a guest star slot on a sitcom.

“I can’t say which one but it has something to do with one of my girl mom mates. I play a character so I wait to watch it to see if I am any good.”

Meghan relishes the challenge of acting and she’s keen to do more of it in the future.

The singer – who married actor Daryl Sabara in 2018, after meeting him at a party in 2014 – said: “It was the most fun I have ever had. I cried when I had to leave. Daryl came to the set every day and hung out with me in the trailer.

“He is so supportive. I would love to film a romcom and write the music for the film too. That would be the dream to star in a film and also write the soundtrack.”