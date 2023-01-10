REVEALED: Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Resolution, Broadcaster Looking For Love 4 Years After Benjamin Maisani Split

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Anderson Cooper is ready to hit the dating scene again, insiders close to the broadcaster revealed four years after his public split from Benjamin Maisani.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the CBS anchor has been “getting help from some of his happily married famous friends” when it comes to finding his next love match.

“Anderson has made it clear his New Year’s resolution is to find a boyfriend,” a close source confided after the political commentator rang in the 31st with Bravo personality and pal Andy Cohen for a TV special.

It appears Cooper is on the prowl again years after parting ways with his longtime partner.

Years ago, the famed journalist and Maisani made their red carpet debut in 2015 at the 26th annual GLAAAD Awards before calling it quits in 2018. To this day, the exes continue to co-parent their two kids together.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much,” Cooper shared in a statement about their split. “We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Cooper confirmed they amicably broke up but did not reveal what circumstances or differences led to it.

In 2017, he did offer some insight into his personal life, revealing that it was tough on his partner at times because he would constantly be traveling and away from home.

“I’m definitely a workaholic,” he told PEOPLE, revealing there was some free time in his schedule. “I’m off about one weekend a month. During the week I’m on CNN, and also work for 60 Minutes — most of the weekends are traveling for CNN or 60 minutes.”

Cooper noted that Maisani was always supportive pre-split, even with his hefty workload. “He’s never asked me not to go somewhere,” the broadcaster shared. “He’s pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he’s cool with that.”