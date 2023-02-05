Kim Petras defends Sam Smith amid backlash: ‘We are going backwards!’

Kim Petras thinks the world is “going backwards” with its attitudes toward sexual expression.

The 30-year-old singer teamed up with her fellow pop star for ‘Unholy’ and following the backlash over Sam’s latest music video ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ – in which the ‘Stay With Me’ hitmaker is seen wearing a corset and nipple tassels – admitted that she “hates” how “judgemental” people can be.

She said: “Pop music is supposed to be that way. It’s been that way for forever. Sam is one of the sweetest people I’ve personally ever met and one of the most talented people I’ve personally ever met. I just love self-expression and I think we’re kind of going backwards a little bit, you know, by just not letting everyone express their sexuality. I think it’s really beautiful to be able to do that and really strong, so people are just judgmental and I hate that. I love Sam to pieces.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Heart to Break’ songstress has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the GRAMMY Awards – which are set to take place on Sunday (05.02.23) evening – for her collaborative effort with Sam and admitted that it felt “insane” to have received the nod in the first place.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: It’s definitely gonna be very explosive and fun. It feels insane, and to share it with Sam, just someone who’s so special feels really incredible. I just feel honored and grateful for everyone who’s, like, been with me for all these years.”