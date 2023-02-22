Gender-neutral bathroom bill introduced for California schools

Published by

The Mercury News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California state senator has introduced legislation that, if passed, would require all K-12 schools in the state to have at least one gender-neutral restroom — the first bill of its kind in the nation. “It’s hard enough to be questioning your gender or sexuality at that age. But to not be able to use the bathroom without some combination of anxiety, stigma, shame, bullying? That’s just a terrible place to put kids,” said Sen. Josh Newman, a Fullerton Democrat, who is also chair of the Senate Committee on Education. Introduction of the bill, SB 760, comes just days after a …

