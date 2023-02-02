James Gunn Seemingly Confirms The DCU Will Finally Have Gay Superheroes

Published by

The Street

By Michael Tedder A long overdue change may be coming to the world of comic book movies. While fans may hotly debate the quality of the films Warner Bros. Discovery has made featuring DC Comics heroes, the behind-the-scenes intrigue is never boring. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – Get Free Report desperately needs the DC Cinematic Universe to operate on the level of the world-eating Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve recently brought in new overlords to right the ship. Recently James Gunn and Peter Safran, the newly appointed co-chiefs of DC Studios, announced its ten year plan, which will …

Read More