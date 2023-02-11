Madonna Declares She’s ‘Most Definitely Not Sorry’ After Being Slammed For ‘Unrecognizable’ Face Transformation

CBS

Madonna won’t be apologizing for her “unrecognizable” looks or bizarre behaviors.

On Thursday, February 9, the Queen of Pop was dressed in a full denim ensemble when the award-winning artist took to her Instagram Story to confess she’s “most definitely not sorry,” just two days after the 64-year-old told haters to “bow down b**ches.”

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna has been clapping back at critics ever since she stepped onto the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

Viewers of the prestigious event were shocked to see the “Material Girl” singer’s close-up facial features, prompting them to voice their concerns she may have taken plastic surgery procedures a bit too far.

@madonna/Instagram

After an incessant amount of backlash, Madonna informed her 18.7 million Instagram followers she has “never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

The “Like a Virgin” vocalist expressed her frustration with people who chose to hone in on her appearance rather than the words that came out of her mouth.

CBS

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like __Sam [Smith]__ and Kim Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera. By a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!” Madonna declared of her disappointment.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she continued.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” the mother-of-six admitted. “In the words of Beyoncé, ‘you won’t break my soul.'”

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy and most of all enjoying my life,” Madonna concluded.