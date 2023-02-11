SZA wins Billboard’s Woman of the Year award

SZA will receive the Woman of the Year accolade at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The 33-year-old singer – who released her second album, ‘SOS ‘, in 2022 – will receive the gong at the awards show on March 1.

Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, said: “Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts.

“The release of her latest album, ‘SOS’, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary RnB, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honour her as Woman of the Year.”

SZA released her critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Ctrl’, back in 2017, while she’s also written for the likes of Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

Elsewhere, Becky G will receive the Impact Award, while rapper Doechii is set to win the Rising Star Award.

Meanwhile, SZA previously claimed that ‘SOS’ showcased a “different” side to her personality.

Speaking ahead of her album release, she explained: “It’s my first album in five years, so I’m ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life.

“Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time.”

SZA – whose real name is Solana Rowe – also admitted that the album was a “little angry” in places.

She explained: “The sound is a little bit of literally everything.

“It’s a little angry as an overview, but some of it is really beautiful and soft and heartfelt. It’s about heartbreak, it’s about being lost, it’s about being p*****.”