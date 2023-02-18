Soros Gives Present to Trump Against Rival DeSantis for the 2024 Presidential Election

Published by

The Street

By Luc Olinga The billionaire believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will win the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election. George Soros is not going to fix his already low rating among conservatives. They see him behind all the dysfunctional things and have made him the symbol and the face of the threats to their values. Soros is also the subject of many right-wing conspiracy theories: these theories paint him as the face of a global elite that wants to control the world. Most of these theories are fueled by the fact that the legendary investor is a big donor to the Democratic Pa…

Read More