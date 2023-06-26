Beyonce and SZA tie at BET Awards – see the full list of winners!

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Beyonce and SZA were the big winners at the BET Awards on Sunday night (26.06.23). The 41-year-old RnB superstar and ‘Kiss Me More' hitmaker SZA, 33, both won three gongs each at the Black Entertainment Television Award, with both their respective albums ‘Renaissance' and ‘SOS' being handed Album of the Year. SZA also beat out competition from Beyonce as well as Lizzo, H.E.R and Coco Jones to be named Best Female RnB/Pop Artist whilst the ‘Crazy in Love' singer won both the BET Her Award and the Viewer's Choice Award for her 2022 smash ‘Break My Soul'. SZA also scooped Video of the Year for ‘K…

