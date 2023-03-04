DeSantis holds up Disney move as proof he’ll fight ‘woke’ corporations

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As he declared victory over Walt Disney Co. on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lectured the corporate leaders of the state’s biggest employer in its lifeblood tourism industry. He suggested new board members who will overseeDisney World’s reconstituted special district might want toinfluence the corporation’s new attractions, movies and other shows. His appointees included the CEO of a Christian ministry and a leader in the conservative parental rights movement. “All these board members very much would like to see the type of entertainment that all families can appreciate,” …

