‘It’s simple. They love each other’: President Joe Biden recalls his endorsement of same-sex marriage

Published by

AlterNet

In 2012, then-Vice President Joe Biden endorsed same-sex marriage as President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign was getting underway. Now, more than a decade later, Biden revealed to The Daily Show what led to his change of heart. “I’m curious what your evolution was like on marriage equality and what the federal government might be able to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, especially trans kids, who are dealing with all these regressive state laws that are popping up right now,” correspondent Kal Penn asked of the president. “I can remember exactly where my, uh, epiphany was,” Biden began. REA…

Read More