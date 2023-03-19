How Rep. George Santos uses MAGA playbook to survive amid lies and scandals

Published by

New York Daily News

Rep. George Santos has a plan to survive — and it’s straight out of the MAGA playbook. Mocked by late night comics and mostly shunned by his own party’s leaders, the controversial Long Island Republican has found a political home in the far-right wing of the GOP. Santos, who admits to lying about much of his background, now says he’s a victim of the liberal media, Deep State prosecutors and so-called Republicans in name only, the same cast of villains that former President Donald Trump and Fox News hosts rail against. “MAGA world is a safe harbor for Santos, perhaps the only one he has left,” …

