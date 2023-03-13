Michelle Yeoh Takes Dig At Don Lemon In 2023 Oscars Speech: ‘Don’t Let Anybody Tell You You Are Ever Past Your Prime’

mega

Michelle Yeoh went there! On Sunday, March 12, the actress, 60, threw Don Lemon under the bus when she accepted her Best Actress award for her role in the hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big, and dreams do come true,” the star, who made history as the first Asian woman to win in the category, gushed. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

It’s no coincidence that Yeoh’s comments were in response to when the CNN star, 57, blasted Nikki Haley for being past “her prime” at only 51 years old.

“Was this a jab at @donlemon for his recent comments about women ‘being past their prime’ after their 40’s?” one person asked, while another said, “I think Michelle Yeoh just called out DonLemon during her #Oscars acceptance speech.”

“Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card 😂,” another person quipped.

As OK! previously reported, the TV personality got himself into trouble when he shared his thoughts on Haley running for president in 2024.

“If you Google, ‘When is a woman in her prime?’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s,” he said. “I’m not saying I agree with that, so I think [Haley] has to be careful about saying that [politicians aren’t in their prime].”

The remarks quickly went viral, resulting in Lemon taking off some days from work and later apologizing via social media.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today,” he wrote. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

Lemon will also have to go through “formal training” to avoid further incidents going forward.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously,” Licht said in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. “It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday.”