‘Michael Knowles is a hypocrite’: Right-wing pundit portrayed gay characters in multiple films

Published by
AlterNet

Right-wing Daily Wire host Michael Knowles, whose talk show is supremely focused on the dehumanization of LGBTQ+ people, had no problem dressing in drag and portraying gay roles on film as an actor in college, according to multiple internet sleuths who discovered Knowles’ past performances earlier this week. Knowles’ filmography is available on IMDB. Media Matters for America also has an extensive collection of Knowles’ bigoted diatribes. On Friday, March 10th, Twitter user Witches Truth Post stated: What’s this? ‘A 2020 tweet from Knowles said, ‘Drag is funny because men aren’t supposed to we…

