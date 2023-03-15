Watch: Florida ‘Karen’ has a furious meltdown after seeing lesbian couple in Starbucks

Published by

Raw Story

A video showing a woman going on a homophobic rant inside a Miami Starbucks has been viewed more than 3 million times, Local10 reported. The video was recently uploaded to TikTok with the caption: “Karen in the wild.” The couple targeted by the woman said she began yelling homophobic comments at them in the middle of a Miami Starbucks on March 6. The woman can be heard in the video telling the couple that homosexuality is wrong “because you touch children, you rape children.” “She accused us of being predators, that we rape children, and saying that lesbians assault children and we are horribl…

Read More