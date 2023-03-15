Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Changing Appearance Questioned By Fans In Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday Post: ‘She’s 90 Percent Plastic!’

@donaldtrumpjr/instagram

Donald Trump Jr. made sure to send his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, well-wishes on her birthday on March 9 — but fans couldn’t help but point out how much her appearance has changed in the past few years.

“Happy birthday to the best broad ever @kimberlyguilfoyle (inside joke but she knows that’s the highest form of compliment ever!) so relax Karens. 29 only comes once or twice so enjoy it princess. I love you. ❤️,” the 45-year-old captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.

Of course, people couldn’t help but look closely at the TV personality’s face.

One person wrote, “Why does she look different in every pic 🤔?” while another said, “She has a similar mouth and lips to Jeff Bezos broad. Is this the procedure where the upper lip gets cut and curled up?”

A third person simply stated, “She’s 90 percent plastic.”

However, there were a lot of positive comments about how cute the pair are. “Pretty sure we’re looking at a future President and the First Lady after dad serves his term! Let’s hear it for Trumps in the White House for the next 24 years 👏👏👏 WHO’S WITH ME?!? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” one person gushed, while another said, “Kimberly is the best!!!!”

As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time the brunette beauty has accused of going under the knife.

In February, Guilfoyle was seen at a charity event.

“Amazing time last week at yet another incredible event by @curetivityfoundation raising money for pediatric cancer! 🤍 #curetivity #stjudes To get involved or donate, please visit www.curetivity.com,” she wrote on social media on February 8.

Some took a moment to discuss her face, with one person writing, “@kimberlyguilfoyle you’re my favorite victim of shoddy plastic surgery! Number one in my book!”

However, others loved seeing the star in her element. “😍😍😍😍😍,” one person commented, while another said, “❤️❤️👏👏😢.”

Despite the negative comments, Guilfoyle has been soaking in this time with her man.

The two recently hung out with actor Russell Brand in Florida.

“Grand opening of the new headquarters for @rumblecreators in Sarasota, Florida with @donaldtrumpjr, Chris Pavlovski and the whole amazing Rumble Team plus our great friend, @realdevinnunes, head of #TruthSocial. Naturally, couldn’t resist a pic with the incomparable #AldousSnow. 😉🤟🎸#IYKYK. @russellbrand,” she wrote.