Beyoncé petitions IRS, requests trial after allegedly owing $2.69 million in back taxes

After the Internal Revenue Service claimed Beyoncé owed nearly $2.7 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019, she has now decided to file a petition disputing the claim. The 41-year-old music and fashion icon filed the petition earlier this month, and has also requested a trial over the matter in Los Angeles, reports People. A potential date for the trial is unknown. The IRS originally dealt Beyoncé a Notice of Deficiency, which claimed she owed a total of $805,850 from 2018 and $1,442,747 from 2019, in addition to $449,719.40 in combined penalties from the two-year period. Beyoncé’s legal tea…

