Editorial: No happily ever after in Disney vs. DeSantis drama

Orlando Sentinel
We all know how much Disney loves sequels. But here’s a safe prediction: “Ron DeSantis and The Multiverse of Madness” is going to be a flop, for everyone involved. Because while the governor’s attempts to retaliate against the magic kingdom of the Mouse started out as popcorn-worthy entertainment, they are spinning off into real threats to the stability of Florida’s economy. Tale as old as .. 2022Our story so far: Way back in January 2022, everything was satisfactual, at least by Florida standards. Disney gave politicians lots of money and swag, and got special privileges in return. That inclu…