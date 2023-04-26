Madonna Shows Off Her Exposed Chest in Raunchy Throwback Photo for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Birthday

MEGA

Madonna isn’t Madonna without a little risquè moment every once in a while — or all the time!

On Tuesday, April 25, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to wish her good friend Jean Paul Gaultier a happy birthday, and decided to share some blasts from the past in the process.

MEGA

“Happy Birthday JPG!” Madonna wrote alongside a stunning black and white throwback shot of the duo softly smiling side by side.

The “Material Girl” signer proceeded to upload a series of other snaps of the pair from years ago on her Instagram Story. One photo portrayed a young Madonna lounging across Gaultier’s lap as he pretended to lift his arm in the air in the motion of slapping her behind.

MEGA

Another image featured the the French fashion designer kissing the pop star’s cheek as she chowed down on a piece of strawberry shortcake.

Madonna then shared a picture from her infamous 1992 runway moment, when she shocked the crowd by wearing a striped form-fitting dress that revealed her chest at an amfAR fashion show, while Gaultier proudly stood by her side to show of his alluring design.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The 64-year-old concluded her birthday stroll down memory lane with her designer bestie by uploading three additional paparazzi pics of the iconic duo throughout the years.

Ahead of Gaultier’s birthday, the pair went to Madonna’s storage warehouse together to explore costume designs from the “Like a Virgin” vocalist’s past, as she prepares to kick off her world tour — which will celebrate four decades of the award-winning artist’s best-selling music.

MEGA

“A trip to Madonna’s archives where iconic @jeanpaulgaultier custom designs are brought back to life ✨,” Gaultier captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday about the exciting experience.

Madonna also took to her social media profile to express her emotions after the special day, as she shared the same photos as Gaultier to Instagram on Monday, April 24.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades — how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!” the “Hung Up” performer wrote.

Madonna then informed her followers about transforming her life from rags to riches and expressed immense gratitude for her success today.