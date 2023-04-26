Ron DeSantis’ surgeon general ‘personally altered’ key data on COVID-19 vaccines’ safety: report

Published by

AlterNet

Throughout most of his career, Dr. Anthony Fauci, now 82, was hardly an object of hatred among Republicans. Fauci, who began working for the United States’ federal government in the late 1960s, served under several conservative GOP presidents without any problem: Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The younger President Bush, in fact, praised Fauci when he gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in 2008. George W. Bush’s exact words: “As a physician, medical researcher, author, and public servant, Dr. Anthony Fauci has dedicated his life to …

Read More