Diana Ross, Dolly Parton and more remember Tina Turner

Diana Ross is “shocked” by Tina Turner’s death.

The ‘Simply the Best’ hitmaker passed away on Wednesday (24.05.23), aged 83, following a long illness and the 79-year-old singer has paid her respects to the star and her family, including producer Erwin Bach.

She posted: “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Dolly Parton also paid tribute to Tina, referencing both the lyrics to the late star’s ‘Proud Mary’ and her own ‘I Will Always Love You.

She shared a simple post with white text which read: “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you.”

Heart singer Ann Wilson praised Tina for the inspiration she gave people.

She said in a statement shared with ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Miss Tina lived an amazing life, full of drama and pain and in later years anchored by Buddhism. She showed what courage was and danced through her life on those mighty legs as an inspiration to us all. Rock on Angel!!”

‘Killing Me Softly’ singer Roberta Flack recalled how she first met her “friend” Tina and hailed her a “hero”.

She said in her own statement: “We went to Ghana together in 1971 for the Soul to Soul Tour. Her meteoric energy on stage was in such contrast to her gentle, kind and quiet demeanor off stage.

“My friend, Tina, thank you for inspiring us to always be everything we were meant to be–regardless of life’s challenges. A woman without limits. You will always be my hero.”

Former president Barack Obama remembered the ‘Private Dancer’ singer as “unstoppable”.

He wrote: “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy.

“Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”