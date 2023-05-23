Here’s Why the CEO of Target isn’t Afraid of Cultural Backlash

Published by

The Street

By Danni Button Target Corp. (TGT) – Get Free Report is the most recent company to be dragged into the supposed “woke war,” currently rampaging across social media. Against the backdrop of a trans-friendly Bud Light promotion and Disney’s ongoing battle with right-wing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the recent rally against Target’s selection of LGBTQ+ merchandise could have the company worried. But the CEO of Target, Brian Cornell, isn’t concerned. In a recent appearance on Fortune’s “LeadershipNext” podcast, Cornell essentially said that the company’s attitude toward diversity and inclusion is …

Read More