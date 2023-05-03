The ‘George Santos of Florida’: Republican Fabian Basabe facing pressure to resign

Published by

Raw Story

A Republican Florida lawmaker who claimed to be gay when he ran to represent a district with one of the state’s highest concentrations of LGBTQ+ constituents is facing calls to resign after siding with Gov. Ron DeSantis in key votes on social issues, The Advocate reports. Rep. Fabian Basabe last month skipped a vote on the state’s six-week abortion ban and voted in favor of expanding the Parental Rights in Education Act to ban the use of preferred pronouns in public schools and restricting curriculum through eighth grade from including sexual orientation and gender identity. Basabe is under in…

Read More