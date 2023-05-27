Kristi Noem pushes for South Dakota college board to prohibit drag shows, pronoun preferences on campuses

Published by

AlterNet

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is appealing to the South Dakota college board to implement prohibitions in areas that target the LGBTQ+ community. According to The Hill, the Republican governor is calling on the collegiate board to ban drag shows on college campuses and remove pronoun preferences, which would force students to only be identified by the gender specified on their birth certificates. The governor’s letter, addressed to the South Dakota Board of Regents, was released on Thursday, May 26. READ MORE: South Dakota voters ended marijuana prohibition — but Kristi Noem helped get it …

Read More