Relationship status affects men’s choice of sexual experiences with sex workers, study suggests

Published by

PsyPost

In new research published in the journal Human Nature, researchers found that heterosexual men in romantic relationships who sought services from sex workers preferred a “variety experience” rather than a “relationship experience.” The study sought to examine male use of a dual mating strategy, a theory in evolutionary psychology that suggests humans often employ two different mating strategies to maximize their reproductive success. According to this theory, men seek short-term sexual encounters to maximize their chances of spreading their genes widely. This strategy is driven by the desire f…

Read More