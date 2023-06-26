US LGBTQ club shooting suspect pleads guilty

Published by

AFP

Los Angeles (AFP) – A 23-year-old who shot five people dead at an LGBTQ club in the US state of Colorado last year pleaded guilty on Monday and will face life in prison. Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as non-binary, was facing more than 300 criminal counts for the November 19, 2022 rampage in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, carrying out bias-motivated crimes and other offenses. The murder charges carry a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. The bearded and heavy-set Aldrich appeared in an El Paso County court on Mond…

