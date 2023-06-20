Towleroad Gay News

Italian prosecutor demands cancellation of birth certificates for lesbian couples

By Crispian Balmer and Francesca Piscioneri ROME (Reuters) – A state prosecutor in northern Italy has demanded the cancellation of 33 birth certificates of children born to lesbian couples dating back to 2017, saying the name of the non-biological mother should be removed. The move by the prosecutor of Padua, which came to light late on Monday, highlighted the legal morass facing gay families in Italy. It came months after Prime Minister 's government ordered city councils to stop registering same-sex parents' children. Italy legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016 under a centre…

