Loreen declares she’s ‘never’ felt more ‘accepted’ than in LGBTQ+ community as she picks up icon gong at ‘Attitude Pride Awards’

Published by
BANG Showbiz English

Loreen has “never” felt more “accepted” than in the LGBTQ+ community. The singer-songwriter, 39, made the declaration as she was named a pride icon at the ‘Attitude Pride Awards 2023' on Thursday (22.06.23) at The Langham Hotel, London, in front of guests including the event's host Spice Girl , 47, as well as guests including Steps singer Ian ‘H' Watkins, 45, campaigner , 71, and former professional footballer-turned-presenter Alex Scott, 38. Loreen – real name Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui – was at the awards, sponsored by Magnum, after her victory at this year's Eurovis…

