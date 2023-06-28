Madonna Postpones World Tour After ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’ Lands Singer ‘in the ICU’

Published by

Madonna's world tour has been postponed after the Queen of Pop was hospitalized less than one month before The Celebration Tour was set to begin. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” the 64-year-old's manager Guy Oseary announced in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he added. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 18,…

