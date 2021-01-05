Berlin’s Terri Nunn Apologizes for Performing at Trump Mar-a-Lago NYE Bash

Terri Nunn, lead singer of Berlin, apologized for performing at Trump’s maskless Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida. Nunn was hit with backlash after the event that also swallowed up recording artist Taylor Dayne, who attended, and rapper Vanilla Ice, who also performed.

Wrote Nunn on the band’s Facebook page: “I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there. My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well.”

“The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago,” Nunn continued. “Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic and if I’d known I would never have gone.”

“Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could,” Nunn added. “It is a mistake I regret. I took a Covid 19 test yesterday and tested negative. My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive.”