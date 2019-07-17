Dwight Howard Says He’s Not Gay But He Now Understands Homophobia: WATCH

NBA Center Dwight Howard spoke to FS1’s Christine Leahy about claims by a transgender woman last year that he is gay. Howard said that because of what he went through he now understands homophobia.

“I’m not gay,” added Howard. “It’s a lot of people who are, and they have to hide. And there’s people who have mental issues, and they have to hide, it’s people who have different problems in life, they have to hide, they have to put on a mask every day. I don’t want to wear no mask. I just wanna be.”

"I'm not gay… It hurt at first to go through it. I sat at home and I was like 'I never want to come outside again.'" @DwightHoward spoke on the allegations that he was gay.



(🎥: @FairGameonFS1 | @KristineLeahy) pic.twitter.com/WcXz2WtOfY July 16, 2019

“I saw all the hate, the pure hate from people that I’ve never met before just pile up, everywhere I went, against me,” said Howard. “I think that liberated me, because I saw how a lot of people would feel whether they’re gay or straight, people are afraid to be who they are, they’re afraid to just step out and be, because they’re afraid of what other people might say about them. And so that situation made you realize ‘you’re not like this,’ but just be you, be free.”