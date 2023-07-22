‘I went to hell and back’: Jamie Foxx admits he didn’t know if he would ‘make it through’ terrifying health scare

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jamie Foxx went to “hell and back” during his recent health scare. The 55-year-old Hollywood star has maintained a low profile since being rushed to hospital with an undisclosed medical issue back in April but he recently took to Instagram to share a video update and reveal that while he is recovering, there was a time when he didn't know if he “was going to make it through”. Jamie said on Instagram: “I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that m…

Read More