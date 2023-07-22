Joanna Lumley: Camilla deserves to be Queen

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Dame Joanna Lumley is “thrilled” Queen Camilla is no longer called Queen Consort. The 76-year-old royal's title was changed after she and husband King Charles were formally crowned in May, and the ‘Absolutely Fabulous' star believes her friend is a “tremendous asset” and “wonderful figurehead” for the country. She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “I think she's going to be a completely wonderful Queen. I'm thrilled that she's called Queen Camilla, rather than Queen Consort, because that is her name. “And I think Queen Camilla is a tremendous asset, a wonderful figurehead and a tremendous name t…

