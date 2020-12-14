UK Drops 3 Month Abstinence Requirement for Gay Men Donating Blood, Will Conduct Risk Assessments on Individual Basis

The UK will ease its restrictions on gay men and blood donation, which currently require abstention from sex for three months in advance of donating. The three-month abstinence requirement remains in place for U.S. gay blood donors.

The Guardian reports: “The change in policy will mean risk assessments for donors will be conducted on an individual basis, rather than a population-based one. It will mean that anyone who has the same sexual partner for more than three months will be able to donate if there is no known exposure to a sexually transmitted infection and they are not using anti-HIV drugs PreP or PEP, NHSBT said. The health check questionnaire will include new behaviour-based indicators to assess potential donors, including considering whether a donor exhibits high-risk sexual behaviour such as having multiple partners or taking part in ‘chemsex’ – having sex while under the influence of stimulants.”

The UK now leads the way, announcing a risk-based system which allows gay and bi men to donate blood.



A huge day for @FreedomToDonate and for all the charities involved.



This is what passion and persistence can do 🏳️‍🌈💙 pic.twitter.com/bHOeteTWkP December 14, 2020