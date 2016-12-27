Actress Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

George Michael’s Boyfriend Says He Found Singer’s Body: ‘He Was a Beautiful Person’

Actress Carrie Fisher has died at 60 following a heart attack suffered earlier this week on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

People reports:

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”