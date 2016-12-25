George Michael Dead at 53

Carrie Fisher in ICU After ‘Cardiac Episode’ on Flight from London

2016 has taken another huge icon. Singer George Michael “passed away peacefully at home” at the age of 53, according to his publicist.

The cause was heart failure.

The BBC reports:

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100m albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

Earlier this month it was announced that producer and songwriter Naughty Boy was working with Michael on a new album.

In a statement, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael’s former Wham! bandmate tweeted: “God didn’t give it, you did my old friend. Cleft with grief.”

A gigantic loss for so many. RIP.