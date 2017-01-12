President Obama Surprises Tearful Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom: WATCH

CIA Director Nominee Mike Pompeo Vows to Treat LGBT Equally Despite Anti-Gay Votes and Views: WATCH

Vice President Joe Biden wept after President Obama surprised him with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, at a ceremony at the White House today.

The NYT:

Having called Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, to the White House for a private farewell, the president instead brought him into a room filled with his friends, family and colleagues to present him with the honor, the nation’s highest.

“To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” Mr. Obama said during the televised ceremony, as Mr. Biden wiped tears from his eyes and dabbed at his nose with a handkerchief.

Watch the wonderful moment:

