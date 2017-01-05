Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be Named to White House Job: REPORT

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who came under scrutiny during the campaign over a donation check she received from the Trump Foundation and cashed shortly before refusing to investigate Trump University for fraud, will be offered a White House job, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

Tweeted Jacobs: “Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be named to a post in the Trump White House, sources tell me. Trump aides finalizing her role.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports:

Asked Thursday, the Trump transition provided no new information about whether Bondi was even still in consideration for an administration job.

“We have no additional announcements at this time,” said Sean Spicer, who will be Trump’s White House press secretary, on a conference call with reporters. “I don’t want to get ahead of any announcements that may or may not come.”

Bondi has been mum, too. Asked Thursday morning, she would not comment on whether she was being considered for a new job in the administration.

“I’d never discuss anything confidential,” she said, echoing previous statements.